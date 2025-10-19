Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Leeds United win

Goals in either half from French duo Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna handed Scott Parker’s side a 2-0 crucial victory in this early season six-pointer.

Parker’s men were good value for their victory, although it required two goals of real quality to take the win.

While Leeds dominated much of the possession, their only chances of the game came from Burnley mistakes - and the home side otherwise looked relatively comfortable keeping them at bay.

There was an anxious spell midway through the second-half as Leeds came on strong, but Tchaouna relieved that pressure with a superb second from long range.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to snap the Clarets fans enjoying their side’s three points.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

1 . 1 Burnley fans inside Turf Moor during the 2-0 victory over Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

