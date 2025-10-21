Burnley's Aaron Ramsey discusses early highs and lows of Leicester City loan spell

Burnley’s Aaron Ramsey is delighted to have put his nightmare start to his Leicester City loan spell behind him.

The 22-year-old had a Foxes debut to forget in September when he was shown a straight red card during the 2-2 draw against Oxford United.

The midfielder, who completed his loan move away from Turf Moor on deadline day, subsequently had to serve a three-match ban.

The former Aston Villa man made his return against Swansea City prior to the international break, before notching his first Leicester goal during the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Portsmouth.

It’s Ramsey’s second goal of the campaign, having also notched during Burnley’s Carabao Cup win against Derby County in August.

"It has been really good, I really enjoy it here,” Ramsey said of his loan move to BBC Radio Leicester.

"Obviously it didn't start very well but it was good to get a goal although it was disappointing we didn't get three points.

"I'm coming back off a long injury so getting on the pitch is the most important thing for me. The more I can do that, the more I feel like me, the more match fitness I get.

"I'm glad to be out there, glad to pull on this shirt.”