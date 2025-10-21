Burnley's Aaron Ramsey discusses early highs and lows of Leicester City loan spell

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Burnley’s Aaron Ramsey is delighted to have put his nightmare start to his Leicester City loan spell behind him.
placeholder image
Read More
Burnley's Ashley Barnes makes long-awaited Premier League return during Leeds Un...
Most Popular

The 22-year-old had a Foxes debut to forget in September when he was shown a straight red card during the 2-2 draw against Oxford United.

The midfielder, who completed his loan move away from Turf Moor on deadline day, subsequently had to serve a three-match ban.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Aston Villa man made his return against Swansea City prior to the international break, before notching his first Leicester goal during the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Portsmouth.

It’s Ramsey’s second goal of the campaign, having also notched during Burnley’s Carabao Cup win against Derby County in August.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

"It has been really good, I really enjoy it here,” Ramsey said of his loan move to BBC Radio Leicester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ramsey is due to spend the season on loan with the Foxes (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)placeholder image
Ramsey is due to spend the season on loan with the Foxes (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"Obviously it didn't start very well but it was good to get a goal although it was disappointing we didn't get three points.

"I'm coming back off a long injury so getting on the pitch is the most important thing for me. The more I can do that, the more I feel like me, the more match fitness I get.

"I'm glad to be out there, glad to pull on this shirt.”

Your next Burnley FC read: 'I'm worried': Under-pressure Wolves boss labels Burnley game 'must win'

Related topics:BurnleyLeicester CityOxford UnitedFoxesTurf MoorLeicesterSwansea CityPortsmouthDerby County
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice