Burnley's Aaron Ramsey discusses early highs and lows of Leicester City loan spell
The 22-year-old had a Foxes debut to forget in September when he was shown a straight red card during the 2-2 draw against Oxford United.
The midfielder, who completed his loan move away from Turf Moor on deadline day, subsequently had to serve a three-match ban.
The former Aston Villa man made his return against Swansea City prior to the international break, before notching his first Leicester goal during the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Portsmouth.
It’s Ramsey’s second goal of the campaign, having also notched during Burnley’s Carabao Cup win against Derby County in August.
"It has been really good, I really enjoy it here,” Ramsey said of his loan move to BBC Radio Leicester.
"Obviously it didn't start very well but it was good to get a goal although it was disappointing we didn't get three points.
"I'm coming back off a long injury so getting on the pitch is the most important thing for me. The more I can do that, the more I feel like me, the more match fitness I get.
"I'm glad to be out there, glad to pull on this shirt.”
