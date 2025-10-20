'I'm worried': Under-pressure Wolves boss labels Burnley game 'must win'

Under-pressure Wolves boss Vitor Pereira admits next week’s six-pointer against Burnley is “must win”.

Wolves remain without a single win this season, having lost 2-0 away to Sunderland on Saturday.

Pereira, who only signed a new contract a month ago, has claimed just two points from Wolves’ first eight games, leaving his side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

But despite coming under increasing pressure, Pereira has vowed to fight on.

"Honestly, if for one minute I feel my players are not with me, it’s finished. For me, that’s the end,” he said.

"It's painful and I'm worried but I see a team connected mentally with good spirit with character trying their best to change the situation.

Vitor Pereira is coming under increasing pressure following Wolves' poor start to the season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“We've lost another chance to get points again but honestly if I felt for one minute my players are not on board that's the end – but I don't feel that. I feel they are frustrated because they know how we work every day.

“We must win the next game, no question – it's very important for us. I understand the fans are worried and angry but I urge them to support the team and believe in the players.”

