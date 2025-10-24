'Collective': Kyle Walker heaps praise on Burnley man for positive response to being dropped

Kyle Walker has praised Burnley’s Loum Tchaouna for the manner in which he responded to his dropping from Scott Parker’s starting XI.

The summer signing enjoyed a run of four straight starts for the Clarets, only to be named on the bench for Saturday’s game against Leeds United, with Jacob Bruun Larsen taking his place.

But the 22-year-old reacted in the best way possible, coming off the bench to score Burnley’s second goal – and in some fashion too – during their 2-0 victory.

If the Clarets are going to avoid relegation this season, it’s exactly that type of attitude that will be required according to Walker.

He told Burnley’s official YouTube channel: “He started the last couple of games before this one but the manager decided to change the tactics a little bit and he could have sat there disappointed and sulked, so it’s full credit to him that, when he’s got his opportunity, he’s given the manager a quick reminder: ‘I’m here’ and that’s what we need.

“It’s not about the XI that start, it’s about everyone as a collective. It’s about Burnley Football Club and that’s the players, the fans, the coaching staff. For us to make sure we want to be where we are come the end of the season, we need everyone.”

Loum Tchaouna celebrates scoring Burnley's second goal against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Walker has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Turf Moor following his surprise summer move from Manchester City.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. I’m loving every minute of it,” the 35-year-old added.

“Driving in every morning is a bit hard, it’s a bit far! But I wake up every morning and I can’t wait to get in and see the lads, help people and pass on my experience and the manager is a joy to work for.

“Obviously I had the pleasure of working with him as a player and he’s not changed, he’s a class man, so full respect to him.”

