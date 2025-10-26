Burnley boss Scott Parker on Wolves' early season troubles and Vitor Pereira pressure

Burnley have the opportunity to rub compound Wolves’ misery even further when they make the trip to Molineux today.

Vitor Pereira’s men are the only side left in the Premier League yet to taste victory so far this season, leaving them bottom of the table on just two points.

With Burnley sitting five points clear, a win for the Clarets would create a healthy buffer, even at this early stage of the season.

Scott Parker, however, is refusing to get drawn into Wolves’ early woes.

“We're really early in the season and to be quite honest with you, it's all about our focus, it's just on us and that sounds cliche, but that's the way it is really,” he said.

“The different situations and scenarios teams fall in throughout this year will vary every single game. There'll be teams that you're sitting here saying they've not lost in 10 and how hard is this going to be or vice versa.

“The facts are it's the Premier League and the Premier League brings huge quality every game you play.

Scott Parker takes his Burnley side to Molineux to face Vitor Pereira's Wolves. Pictures: Getty Images

“What we need to focus on is us and what we need to bring to this game and show our quality. If we do that, we'll be right in this game, we'll be hugely competitive like we have been this year.”

Failure to beat Burnley could spell trouble for Pereira, despite the Portuguese coach only signing a new deal last month.

Parker, however, expects the Wolves chief to turn things around.

“He's a top coach, which we see last year and certainly you see elements this year. They’ve changed shape a little bit,” he added.

“He's in a situation at this present moment in time but he'll be sitting there knowing that he's two positive results away, which can happen in a space of 10 days.

“It can all change with everything being a bit quieter on his side. We all sit in a position knowing that that's the role we live in.”

