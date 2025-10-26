Wolves 2-3 Burnley: Lyle Foster seals remarkable late win to claim first away points

Lyle Foster came up trumps at the death as Burnley recorded a dramatic, last-gap victory against Wolves for their first away points of the season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked as though the Clarets would have to settle for a point against the league’s bottom side after squandering a two-goal lead in this topsy-turvy encounter.

Zian Flemming’s brace, his first Premier League goals, gave Scot Parker’s side a two-goal lead, one they more than deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing in front of a tetchy, antagonistic Molineux crowd, who are angry with their winless start to the campaign, it felt as though this was the perfect opportunity to record that first away win.

But a soft penalty converted by Jorgen Strand Larsen allowed Wolves a route back into the game before Marshall Munetsi levelled matters, both of the goals coming on the stroke of half-time.

Either side could have snatched the points during the second-half, but just as it appeared the game was fizzling out, Foster provided one final decisive moments deep into stoppage time to send the travelling fans into raptures.

As a result, Burnley record their first Premier League back-to-back wins since April 2022, but more importantly move up to 16th and five points clear of the dropzone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyle Foster slots home Burnley's dramatic late winner (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Coming off the victory over Leeds, Parker opted to stick with the side that claimed Burnley’s second win of the season.

Many had expected Loum Tchaouna to start after his goal off the bench last week, but Parker decided to stick with Jacob Bruun Larsen on the right wing.

Lyle Foster returned from injury to take the place of Ashley Barnes on the bench. Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

As for Wolves, under-pressure Vitor Pereira made two changes from his side’s 2-0 defeat to Sunderland last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remaining the only side yet to win in the Premier League this season, it was perhaps no surprise to see just how bereft of confidence the home side looked in the early exchanges.

But while Burnley were the first side to threaten through Josh Cullen’s looping volley, which was beaten away by Sam Johnstone, Wolves hit back with a good chance on the counter as Rodrigo Gomes broke free, only to be thwarted by Martin Dubravka.

While his first stop of the afternoon was a relatively routine one, he soon produced an excellent save to deny the same man, whose teasing, inswinging cross looked to be creeping in at the far post.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Your next Burnley FC read: Premier League explain why Burnley's second against Wolves was allowed to stand