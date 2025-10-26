Premier League explain why Burnley's second against Wolves was allowed to stand

Burnley’s second goal against Wolves was allowed to stand despite a VAR intervention.

Zian Flemming doubled Burnley’s lead at Molineux with his second goal of the game, steering home from close range after latching onto Quilindschy Hartman’s ball across the face of the six-yard box.

It had come after the Dutchmen had also combined for Burnley’s opener, which saw Flemming volley home with a first-time effort after being picked out by Hartman’s pinpoint crossfield ball.

The second, however, appeared to be in some doubt after VAR paused the restart to check for a possible foul.

Wolves’ players claimed Flemming had a hold of Hugo Bueno’s shirt prior to tapping in, resulting in the Wolves defender going to ground.

VAR, however, deemed both players were guilty of the offence, and allowed the goal to stand.

Zian Flemming steers home his second goal of the game (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Premier League Match Centre tweeted: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge between Flemming and Bueno deemed to be mutual holding.”

The Clarets have since conceded twice, squandering their two-goal lead, to be pegged back to 2-2 at half-time.

