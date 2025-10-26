Maxime Esteve on Burnley’s start, changing systems, away troubles and Wolves game

While it was only one game, it appeared no coincidence Burnley’s Maxime Esteve was back to his best playing in a back four again.

The Frenchman has had an interesting start to the season. While he’s been by no means poor, he’s not necessarily hit the heights many Burnley fans have come to expect from him.

It is, however, important to remember Esteve is still only 23 years of age and has played just 24 games in the Premier League. But Burnley fans have come to expect the very best from the former Montpellier man.

Many have put Esteve’s mixed displays down to Scott Parker’s decision to start the season in a back five, rather than the four that had broken so many records in the Championship last season.

But Parker reverted to the 4-3-3 for last weekend’s game against Leeds United, a decision that paid dividends with a 2-0 victory.

While the centre-back admits there are challenges to playing in a back five, where he lined up on the left of the three centre-backs, he expects it will still make its return.

“It's different because you need to chase another opponent sometimes,” he explained.

Esteve pictured during last week's win against Leeds United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“You also need to shift more across. You need to take more runners on the side or sometimes stay more central. But it just depends on what is the opponent and the team or the system.

“But in these two systems, it is important to know we can play both and we can stay competitive in two systems.

“Last weekend was pretty good, but you never know, maybe this weekend [against Wolves] we will change.”

The return to winning ways last weekend was pivotal for Burnley, who had lost five of their first seven games heading into the crucial Leeds encounter.

Now, Parker’s side sit outside the bottom three with seven points from their first eight.

“I think we start pretty well,” Esteve added.

“I think if we average one point from our 38 games, you can survive, so we are on the good way. We are on schedule.

“But I don't want to say something about that because this is normal and you can win against top side. You never know in football.

“The start is pretty good for a new team, young team also mixed with experienced players.”

Burnley’s survival chances could receive another major boost with a victory against the league’s bottom side this afternoon.

Wolves have yet to win this season, taking just two points from their first eight games, heaping pressure on manager Vitor Pereira.

“We come with good confidence, a clean sheet and victory,” Esteve said.

“We hope we can get points and for sure we can get points. But the game will be tough because they will need points also.

“They will be at home. I think the crowd will be good for them and they know the importance of the game also.

“We try to do the best for sure and I hope the issue will be positive for us.”

If Burnley are to claim a positive result, they’re going to have to buck the trend of their opening away games.

Parker’s side are yet to claim a single point on the road so far this season, although - as Esteve points out - their fixture last has been far from kind.

“It's hard because we go to Tottenham, we go to United, we go to City and we go to Villa. That’s four tough games,” he said.

“They are tough for every team in this league, not just us. But I hope this issue will be positive and we can take the result away.”

