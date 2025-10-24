Burnley boss Scott Parker declines to comment on Hannibal spitting allegations

Scott Parker declined to comment on the spitting allegations made against Burnley’s Hannibal – preferring to let the investigations take their course.

The visiting side were made aware of the allegation after a complaint was made by a supporter in the away section. Leeds subsequently passed on the complaint to police.

Over the weekend, Lancashire Police confirmed to the Burnley Express that they were working with the Clarets to establish the facts surrounding the alleged incident.

The FA are now also looking into the matter.

“I can't comment on that,” Parker said during today’s pre-Wolves press conference.

“There's a live investigation going on regarding that, so I can't really comment on that at this present moment in time.”

Hannibal in action for Burnley against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

At the same time, Hannibal is also involved in a separate FA matter, with a verdict expected soon in the case against Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic.

The Montenegro international is accused of racially abusing the Clarets midfielder during the goalless draw between the two sides at Deepdale in February.

An FA hearing finally took place in September and PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom expects a verdict to be handed down within the next week or two.

When asked if Hannibal has been able to focus completely on his football and put all the off-the-field matters to one side, Parker added: “It’s obviously taken some time, so I think there was an element of that early on in the process, which may have been tough for Hannibal.

“We stayed in close dialogue regarding it, but like I said, I think that's gone on a little bit now and he's been fully focused on playing, certainly at the start of the season and then now, he’s focused on trying to get back in the team.”

