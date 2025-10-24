Burnley injury state of play heading into Wolves clash as Lyle Foster update provided
The striker missed last week’s 2-0 win over Leeds United, with Zian Flemming taking his position spearheading the team.
Foster was absent as a result of a dead leg he suffered while away on international duty with South Africa.
But the 25-year-old is now back in training and could be available to feature at Molineux on Sunday (2pm kick-off).
“There’s no fresh injury news really. We're fully fit,” Parker revealed during his pre-Wolves press conference this afternoon.
“Lyle's back, he's been training with us the last three or four days, so he's back in contention as well. So there’s a clean bit of health for us.”
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain long-term absentees.
Jacob Bruun Larsen was brought off as a precaution during last week’s win against Leeds, but Parker said afterwards it was purely a case of cramp.
As for Wolves, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is expected to be available despite missing last week’s defeat to Sunderland through illness.
Hwang Hee-chan is a doubt, while Leon Chiwome remains a long-term absentee.
