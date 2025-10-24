Burnley injury state of play heading into Wolves clash as Lyle Foster update provided

Lyle Foster comes back into contention for Burnley’s trip to Wolves on Sunday.
The striker missed last week’s 2-0 win over Leeds United, with Zian Flemming taking his position spearheading the team.

Foster was absent as a result of a dead leg he suffered while away on international duty with South Africa.

But the 25-year-old is now back in training and could be available to feature at Molineux on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

“There’s no fresh injury news really. We're fully fit,” Parker revealed during his pre-Wolves press conference this afternoon.

“Lyle's back, he's been training with us the last three or four days, so he's back in contention as well. So there’s a clean bit of health for us.”

Foster missed last week's game with a dead leg (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain long-term absentees.

Jacob Bruun Larsen was brought off as a precaution during last week’s win against Leeds, but Parker said afterwards it was purely a case of cramp.

As for Wolves, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is expected to be available despite missing last week’s defeat to Sunderland through illness.

Hwang Hee-chan is a doubt, while Leon Chiwome remains a long-term absentee.

