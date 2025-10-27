Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from sensational Wolves win

Lyle Foster’s strike deep into stoppage-time handed Scott Parker’s men an enthralling 3-2 win and sparked limbs aplenty in the corner of the ground.

It means the Clarets have won back-to-back games in the top flight for the first time since April 2022, having also claimed their first away points of the campaign.

More importantly, it moves them five points clear of the dropzone.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard braved the inclement weather to snap the delighted Clarets fans enjoying their side’s three points.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

