Scott Parker reaffirms Burnley transfer wish ahead of final week of the window

Burnley have just seven days remaining to finalise their summer transfer business.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley have already been active in the market this summer, bringing in nine new players following their automatic promotion from the Championship.

A further nine have also departed, added to Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond who were both released at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The general consensus, however, is that the Clarets still need more – with Parker himself acknowledging that he wants more quality in the building.

The transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday, September 1, giving Burnley exactly a week to get some more incomings across the line.

The club are also expected to be busy on the outgoing front, with a number of players out of favour and in need of game time having not featured during Burnley’s start to the campaign.

Providing a fresh transfer update after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sunderland, Parker said: “We'll hopefully try and do something. We're looking in certain areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker pictured ahead of Saturday's game against Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Obviously the challenge is what this time of the year brings. There's always challenges and there's a lot of things that need to fall into place.

"But if we can try and add to our quality, and I think that's the key...I wouldn't want to just bring players in for the sake of signing players. So we're scanning, we're looking, we're seeing where quality can be added to our group to improve us.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Premier League explain why Lyle Foster's 'goal' for Burnley against Sunderland was ruled out