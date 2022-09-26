Watford sack manager Rob Edwards and instantly replaced him with former West Brom and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic

The decision comes with the Hornets 10th in the league, winning three, drawing five and losing two of their 10 league games so far. They also lost to MK Dons in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Serbian Bilic comes in as his immediate replacement, the former West Bromwich Albion boss won promotion with the Baggies the last time he was in the division.

He becomes Watford’s ninth manager since September 2019 having last managed Beijing Guoan after being sacked at the Hawthorns.

Former Watford boss Rob Edwards.

The Hornets are winless in their last three games, since a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, and play Stoke City on Sunday.

The will be buoyed by the news of star forward Joao Pedro’s new six-year-contract after rumours of a £30m move away in the summer, alongside fellow talisman Ismaila Sarr who was also linked with a move away for the first month of the Championship season.

With a settled squad now, and a new boss at the helm, the bosses at Watford will be hoping for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking and they are only a point off the play-offs and six off the automatic promotion places, and top spot, as things stand.