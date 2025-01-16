New Plymouth Argyle boss provides intriguing response to Burnley's interest in Morgan Whittaker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic refused to rule out a potential January departure for star man Morgan Whittaker.

Speculation emerged in recent days that Burnley had tabled a bid for the 24-year-old following his FA Cup winner against Brentford last weekend.

Reports in Plymouth, however, suggest Burnley’s offer was well below Argyle’s valuation.

Muslic was asked about the speculation ahead of Plymouth’s game against QPR on Saturday and seemingly suggested a move couldn’t entirely be ruled out.

"It's not about how much I want to keep him for the club, it's also what's best for Morgan. I think he's a fantastic football player,” he said, as quoted by Plymouth Live.

“He's a player who can have one individual moment and decide the game for us. That's quality. Normally those guys cost a lot of money.

“I think the Brentford goal, that's what you get with Morgan. He can finish the game for you or kill the opponent. That makes him super interesting for a lot of other clubs.

Plymouth's English striker #10 Morgan Whittaker (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup third round football match between Brentford and Plymouth Argyle at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on January 11, 2025.

"I like players who have ambitions and we will see then what's the best for Morgan and what's the best for us. Right now I consider him fully, fully as an Argyle player.

"Everything I saw so far over the last three, four or five days, very professional. Not one talk between us was about moving or transfer, it was about ambition, achieving goals, what we can achieve right now.

"I have a very good first impression of Morgan. I know it's busy for him because I think in the background something is going on but that's normal if you have this quality and you are that kind of profile. It's just normal, but he's very professional and he can deal with that."

"To be fair, it's never something that I will discuss”, he said.

"I think I have been consistent with that and I will stick to that really. We will be looking around and we will see that regarding individual names, (but) it's not something that I want to comment on."