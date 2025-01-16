Jonjo Shelvey Burnley latest as ex-Newcastle United and Liverpool man continues trial period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley plan to have further conversations about Jonjo Shelvey before making a decision on whether to sign him or not.

The experienced midfielder is currently training with the Clarets in a bid to earn himself a deal with Scott Parker’s side.

The former Newcastle United midfielder is now a free agent after leaving Turkish side Eyüpspor by mutual consent at the start of the month.

When asked for the latest update on Shelvey’s situation ahead of Friday night’s promotion shown with Sunderland, Parker said: “He's still training at the moment, yes.

“He's been with us now for a couple of days now, three or four days training with us. We decided to bring Jonjo in, we understand his quality and just wanted to have a closer look.

“We've not made a decision yet and we'll have those conversations in the coming days with Jonjo on how I see things and where he sits with it as well really.”

When asked if he’s closer to signing than not, Parker added: “I'm not really sure at this present moment in time.

“It's been such a short space of time that Jonjo's been here. But he's been first class since he's come in, applied himself in the right way. But it's still too early to say.”

Parker has previously admitted that Burnley are a little light on options in central midfield following Han-Noah Massengo’s loan move to Auxerre.

Shelvey last played in England in 2023 when he spent a brief spell with Nottingham Forest, after ending his seven-year stint with Newcastle United.

Having begun his career with Charlton Athletic, Shelvey also played for Liverpool, Blackpool and Swansea City.