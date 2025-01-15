Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses January transfer progress, Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Manning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker has emphasised that Burnley will only make further additions in January if they’re able to enhance an already high-quality squad.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets have already been busy this month, bringing in Oliver Sonne and Ashley Barnes while Owen Dodgson, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Hountondji have all moved out on loan.

The club intends to remain active in the market, but will only look to make further acquisitions if they’re able to add more quality to their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for the latest update on potential incomings ahead of Friday night’s promotion showdown with Sunderland, Parker said: “We’re progressing, but as always a January transfer window is very, very difficult.

“We want to try and be active if we can. There's obviously different factors that play into that, how [active] you can be and whether you can be for many, many reasons.

“As I've stated before, maybe some players will leave the football club who can try and gain some more minutes and get some more playing time and we'll try and look around to see what we can add.

“I don't want to bring anyone in here who can't add anything, but we'll see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Morgan Whittaker of Plymouth Argyle celebrates victory with fans as they invade the pitch after avoiding relegation following the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Hull City at Home Park on May 04, 2024 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Parker’s comments come amid strong speculation in recent days regarding Plymouth Argyle’s forward Morgan Whittaker.

Multiple reports suggest the Clarets have lodged a bid for the 24-year-old, although sources in Plymouth suggest the offer was well below Argyle’s valuation.

Parker, as ever, opted to remain tight-lipped when asked about Burnley’s interest in Whittaker.

“To be fair, it's never something that I will discuss,” he said. “I think I've been consistent with that and I'll stick to that really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll be looking around and we'll see that regarding individual names, [but] it's not something that I want to comment on.”

Parker was talking before further reports emerged that Burnley are potentially entering the chase for in-demand forward Tom Cannon, who is also being courted by promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United following his recall by parent club Leicester City.

There has also been talk about a potential move for Southampton left-back Ryan Manning. But when asked if left-back is an area on the pitch the Clarets are looking to strengthen, Parker said: “No, it's not an area.”