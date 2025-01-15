Burnley’s promotion rivals battling it out over 11-goal striker after Leicester City recall

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:12 BST
Two of Burnley’s promotion rivals are currently battling it out to sign 11-goal striker Tom Cannon.
The 22-year-old has now been recalled by his parent club Leicester City after enjoying a fine first half of the season with Stoke City.

It’s now being reported that Sheffield United and Sunderland are racing to seal the permanent signing of the Republic of Ireland international.

“Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City by parent club Leicester City,” the Potters said in a statement.

“The Republic of Ireland international scored 11 times for the Potters in 25 appearances in all competitions after arriving on the final day of the summer transfer window.

“Tom has our thanks for his commitment to the Stoke City cause during his loan spell with the club. We wish him well for the future.”

Sunderland were known to be keen on Cannon prior to his loan move to Stoke. He joined Leicester from Everton for £7m in 2023 and scored twice as the Foxes won promotion to the Premier League last season.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Tom Cannon of Stoke City celebrates after scoring the first goal from the penalty spot during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Stoke City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Tom Cannon of Stoke City celebrates after scoring the first goal from the penalty spot during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Stoke City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Tom Cannon of Stoke City celebrates after scoring the first goal from the penalty spot during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Stoke City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Black Cats have already strengthened in the January transfer window with the loan addition of French midfielder Enzo Le Fee from Serie A side Roma. The 24-year-old only arrived in Rome in the summer in a €23 move from Rennes.

It has been mooted in the national media that Sunderland could complete a similar deal for Cannon as they did for Le Fee, with an initial loan and an obligation to buy upon promotion.

