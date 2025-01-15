Burnley boss Scott Parker on whether left wing could be a long-term option for Lyle Foster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has admitted that playing Lyle Foster out on the left flank could be a viable option for Burnley going forwards.

The striker enjoyed a fine game on Saturday as he helped the Clarets edge their way past League One Reading in the FA Cup, albeit after extra time.

The 24-year-old was one of Burnley’s best performers on the day, if not the standout man, and grabbed a deserved goal – his first since August following a near three-month absence through injury.

While Foster is naturally an out-and-out number nine, the South African international has certainly given Parker something to think about.

When asked if he could be an option on the left going forwards, the Burnley boss said: “Yeah, I think it is.

“I think I've seen him there a little bit now and I thought he was superb today [against Reading].

“Physically he was very good and he deserved his goal, but that’s the quality Lyle brings. But it’s definitely an option for us.”

Foster wasn’t the only man to play out of position on Saturday as Parker made all 11 changes to this side for their third round tie.

Jay Rodriguez also lined up as one of two number 10s alongside youngster Tommy McDermott, with fellow academy product Joe Bauress playing as the deeper man in a midfield three.

While Rodriguez tired a little in the second-half, he had a huge impact on the game during the opening 45 minutes, dropping into little pockets and becoming the extra man to link up play expertly.

While the 35-year-old is likely to remain a backup option for the Clarets, Parker suggests his versatility could be a big plus moving forwards.

“It seemed to suit him,” Parker acknowledged.

“I’ve seen Jay Rod there, to be fair, a couple of games we've had this year. Obviously he's gone as a nine and then he's dropped down in position.

“He’s a clever footballer, Jay Rod, with a tonne of experience, so he knows his way around the pitch and knows what spaces to pick up.

“I thought he was a true leader in terms of bringing us through it.”