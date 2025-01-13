Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker hopes to have Mike Tresor fully available to him following the winger’s surprise return to action.

The 25-year-old made his first appearance of the season on Saturday as a second-half substitute during Burnley’s after-extra-time 3-1 win against Reading.

The Belgian went on to have a major impact on the game, setting up Zian Flemming’s first goal and playing a leading role in the striker’s second too.

When asked if he expects to have Tresor available from now on, starting with the game against Sunderland next Friday, Parker replied: “Yeah, hopefully.

“He's come into it today, he's come off the bench and he’s had an impact.

“As always now, we'll just keep nudging along with Mikey and hope to give him some more football.”

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Tresor, with Parker recently admitting he’s unsure if the wide man will remain at Burnley beyond the January window, he clearly brings some much-needed quality to the final third, something the Clarets have often lacked this season despite their form.

Burnley's Belgian midfielder #31 Mike Tresor controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on December 26, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

“Mikey's not played for some time,” Parker added. “He was out for large parts last year with a real illness and it's been a bit of a stop-start, certainly since I've been here for Mikey.

“But you can see his quality. He just probably needs to still keep getting up to speed.

“But you see that as soon as he comes in, he assists. He was around things when he's got the ball. So I was pleased to get him on the pitch and get him a feel for things again.”