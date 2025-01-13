Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses Mike Tresor's next steps after winger's surprise return
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 25-year-old made his first appearance of the season on Saturday as a second-half substitute during Burnley’s after-extra-time 3-1 win against Reading.
The Belgian went on to have a major impact on the game, setting up Zian Flemming’s first goal and playing a leading role in the striker’s second too.
When asked if he expects to have Tresor available from now on, starting with the game against Sunderland next Friday, Parker replied: “Yeah, hopefully.
“He's come into it today, he's come off the bench and he’s had an impact.
“As always now, we'll just keep nudging along with Mikey and hope to give him some more football.”
While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Tresor, with Parker recently admitting he’s unsure if the wide man will remain at Burnley beyond the January window, he clearly brings some much-needed quality to the final third, something the Clarets have often lacked this season despite their form.
“Mikey's not played for some time,” Parker added. “He was out for large parts last year with a real illness and it's been a bit of a stop-start, certainly since I've been here for Mikey.
“But you can see his quality. He just probably needs to still keep getting up to speed.
“But you see that as soon as he comes in, he assists. He was around things when he's got the ball. So I was pleased to get him on the pitch and get him a feel for things again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.