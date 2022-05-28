James Tarkowski tops Harry Maguire in race for World Cup

But the form of the 29-year-old, who captained the Clarets in the absence of Ben Mee, has marked him out as one of the highest-rated English players of the season – above Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire.

Tarkowski has only two England caps to his name, both coming in 2018, as he was placed on standby for thre last World Cup in Russia, before withdrawing to undergo hernia surgery.

And his international ambitions are one of the reasons he feels the time is right to leave Turf Moor, with the Qatar World Cup six months away.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: James Tarkowski of Burnley applauds the fans following defeat and relegation to the Sky Bet Championship following the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Ticketgum Premier League Tickets sought to find out the highest-rated English players this season and rank them based on their transfer value.

This would create a guide of the top 15 most valuable players that Gareth Southgate should take to the World Cup.

So the top 15 English players are (Rank, Player, Transfer Value (£), Sofascore Rating/10, Age, Club):

1, Harry Kane £90.00m 7.34 28 Tottenham;

2, Phil Foden £81.00m 7.28 21 Man City;

3, Trent Alexander-Arnold £72.00m 7.65 23 Liverpool;

=4, Mason Mount £67.50m 7.42 23 Chelsea; Declan Rice £67.50m 7.18 23 West Ham;

6, Reece James £49.50m 7.37 22 Chelsea;

7,James Maddison £45.00m 7.26 25 Leicester;

=8, Ivan Toney £31.50m 7.31 26 Brentford; Jarrod Bowen £31.50m 7.11 25 West Ham;

10, James Ward-Prowse £28.80m 7.30 27 Southampton;

11, John Stones £25.20m 7.19 27 Man City;

12, James Tarkowski £19.80m 7.17 29 Burnley;

13, Trevoh Chalobah £18.00m 7.23 22 Chelsea;

14, Jordan Henderson £16.20m 7.09 31 Liverpool;

15, Jamie Vardy £4.50m 7.12 35 Leicester.

The top spot is secured by Harry Kane, after contributing to a successful season and achieving Champions League football with Tottenham.

Kane has featured in 50 games and provided 37 goal contributions in all competitions this year, demonstrating how he has achieved an average rating of 7.34.

The Tottenham striker has been linked with many clubs amidst his great form, however, any team looking to secure his signature after this season will have to spend big as Transfermrkt currently values him at £90 million.

Moving down the list in seventh we can see Leicester City’s James Maddison, who is yet to feature at a major tournament with England due to injury and gaps in his form.

However, this year Maddison has had a brilliant season, featuring in over 50 games in all competitions and accumulating an impressive 30 goal contributions, making it easy to see how he has achieved an average rating of 7.26.

In the bottom half of our list, placing 11th, is Premier League champion John Stones.

After an impressive season, Stones managed to average a rating of 7.19 after 29 appearances in all competitions, which should see him solidify a position in the heart of the Three Lions defence.

The Englishman is only valued at £25.2 million.