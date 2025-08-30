'It was hard': Ruben Amorim makes Man Utd admission following late Burnley win

Ruben Amorim believes it was a case of “characteristics”, not quality, that got his Manchester United side over the line late on against Burnley.
Pressure was about to mount on the under-fire Red Devils boss as the home side squandered the lead not once, but twice during a dramatic and end-to-end second half.

But Bruno Fernandes got him out of jail at the death, slotting home a controversial penalty to help claim United’s first league win of the campaign.

"I was thinking there was no way Bruno was going to miss two penalties in a row, so I was really comfortable and confident we were going to score,” Amorim said.

"I don’t want to see penalties, I want to see the reaction of our fans. It was a good moment. But I was just trying to stay focused and imagine the last few minutes of the game.

"Today was a bit better. We struggled a bit...it’s not about the quality of the players, but it’s the characteristics. When we had to change two players because of injuries, it was hard for us.

"In the second-half, we lack a little bit of pace. Bruno can control a game as a number 10, but we lacked a player to stretch the play. We took the lead and we tried to score goals.”

