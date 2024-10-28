Former Burnley managerial 'target' placed in interim charge of Manchester United following Erik Ten Hag dismissal
The Red Devils have opted to part ways with Erik ten Hag after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham left them in 14th place in the Premier League table.
United have won just three of their first nine league games, losing four, while scoring just eight times. They’re also winless after three games in the Europa League.
Following the decision to axe ten Hag, United have put his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy in temporary charge of the team before a permanent successor is identified.
The former United striker will take charge of his first game on Wednesday night when they face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, before hosting Chelsea in the league four days later.
“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024,” United said in a statement.
"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.
“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”
van Nistelrooy was said to be well fancied by the Burnley hierarchy as they searched for Kompany’s replacement during the summer.
But the 48-year-old, who has previously managed PSV Eindhoven, opted to make the move to Old Trafford instead to join ten Hag’s backroom staff, while Burnley ended up appointing Scott Parker.