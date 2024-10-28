Former Burnley managerial 'target' placed in interim charge of Manchester United following Erik Ten Hag dismissal

A man who was mooted to take reigns at Burnley following Vincent Kompany’s departure has taken interim charge of Manchester United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils have opted to part ways with Erik ten Hag after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham left them in 14th place in the Premier League table.

United have won just three of their first nine league games, losing four, while scoring just eight times. They’re also winless after three games in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the decision to axe ten Hag, United have put his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy in temporary charge of the team before a permanent successor is identified.

The former United striker will take charge of his first game on Wednesday night when they face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, before hosting Chelsea in the league four days later.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024,” United said in a statement.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United speaks in a press conference after the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Manchester United FC at London Stadium on October 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

van Nistelrooy was said to be well fancied by the Burnley hierarchy as they searched for Kompany’s replacement during the summer.

But the 48-year-old, who has previously managed PSV Eindhoven, opted to make the move to Old Trafford instead to join ten Hag’s backroom staff, while Burnley ended up appointing Scott Parker.