25 of the best fan pictures from Burnley's goalless draw against QPR at Turf Moor

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 27th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
A crowd of 19,187 watched on as Burnley were held to a frustrating goalless draw at home to QPR.

Scott Parker’s men dominated the game from start to finish, producing 22 shots on the QPR goal – but were ultimately found wanting in the final third as they lost ground on league leaders Sunderland.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyQPRScott ParkerSunderland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice