Burnley 0-0 QPR: Clarets left frustrated again after failing to make dominance pay

Burnley failed to turn their dominance into three points after being held to a frustrating goalless draw at home to lowly QPR.

Scott Parker’s side enjoyed total control of the game from start to finish and produced 22 shots on the QPR goal.

But while Burnley’s overall build-up play was far more sharper and incisive, they were unable to find that final touch in front of goal.

Other than one early foray that resulted in the ball crashing off the bar, the visitors barely even made it into Burnley’s box, such was their dominance

But Parker will undoubtedly be concerned with his side’s lack of a cutting edge in the final third, especially with Lyle Foster out injured.

While the Clarets are now unbeaten in their last nine games, they drop five points behind leaders Sunderland.

Parker made two changes to his side from the midweek draw against Hull City as he reverted back to the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 last week.

Connor Roberts shows his frustration. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Bashir Humphreys and Josh Laurent were the two to come back into the side after being dropped for Lucas Pires and Hannibal in midweek.

Jeremy Sarmiento, who was an injury doubt, missed out again with a knock picked up in training on Tuesday.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.

As for QPR, they made two changes from their midweek draw with Coventry City.

After a quiet opening, Burnley were the first side to threaten on six minutes following a slick move through the thirds, where the hosts worked the ball well to open up some space for Jaidon Anthony whose shot was well blocked.

QPR hit back with a chance of their own and it was a good one, as Paul Smyth cannoned a shot against the crossbar after being allowed to cut inside far too easily from the left flank.

At the other end, Bashir Humphreys squandered a presentable chance when he failed to find the target with an unmarked header from Anthony’s corner.

Zian Flemming then curled wide after Burnley had won the ball back high up the pitch, although the forward failed to make clean contact with the ball after he slipped and kicked it against his other foot.

The hosts were seeing plenty of the ball, as you would expect, and they were having to be patient as they probed for a way past a stubborn QPR backline.

Connor Roberts of all people found himself through on goal following some quick interplay from the midfield, but veteran defender Steve Cook came across to make a crucial interception for the away side.

Burnley’s corners were causing QPR problems and, four minutes before the interval, the Clarets almost capitalised when a partial clearance fell to Luca Koleosho, whose shot was well blocked.

The deadlock was almost broken two minutes into the second-half when Roberts threatened for the second time, this time with an ambitious long-range effort on his weaker left foot. It beat goalkeeper Paul Nardi but clipped the top of the crossbar on its way over.

Just before the hourmark, Roberts - who was playing almost like a playmaker at times when he drifted into midfield - picked out the run of Zian Flemming with a searching cross, but the forward could only head straight at the keeper at full stretch.

Still being frustrated by the stubborn visitors, Parker looked to add fresh impetus off the bench by introducing Lucas Pires and Jay Rodriguez, with Bashir Humphreys and Josh Cullen the two men sacrificed. Enock Agyei soon followed in place of Anthony for his home debut.

Given the stoppages and QPR’s willingness to wind down the clock, Burnley were given six minutes to find a last-gasp winner, but true to form they were unable to carve out any late openings and the visitors held on for the point they wanted.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys (Pires), Cullen (Rodriguez), Laurent (Hountondji), Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony (Agyei), Flemming

Subs not used: Hladky, Egan, Dodgson, Hannibal, Massengo

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Ashby, Smyth (Morgan), Saito (Lloyd), Chair (Andersen), Field, Varane, Celar (Bennie)

Subs not used: Walsh, Santos, Madsen, Dixon-Bonner, Shepperd

Referee: Andrew Kitchen