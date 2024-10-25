Scott Parker discusses Burnley extending their unbeaten run to eight with midweek Hull City draw
While the Clarets were frustrated not to take all three points during their midweek 1-1 draw with Hull City, they did extend their unbeaten run to eight games.
It could easily have been a different story, given Burnley went a goal down on the stroke of half-time when they conceded their first goal in seven-and-a-half hours worth of action.
But Parker was left delighted with the response his side showed in the second-half, as they bounced back to level 13 minutes from time through Zian Flemming’s first goal for the club.
“It’s a sign of a good team,” Parker said. “I’m really, really happy because this is the first time we had a real test for this team.
“We’ve obviously been in a test in terms of Sunderland but this is a totally different team that went to Sunderland.
“I’m really pleased with the reaction I got from the players in the second-half [after going a goal down].”
Parker admits there was some soul searching in the Burnley dressing at half-time after what was an insipid and off-the-pace first 45-minute display.
The visitors worked the ball into the Hull half on plenty of occasions but their final ball was once again found wanting in the final third.
“There was a bit of frustration of course, me included because I just felt there was a bit of sloppiness to our game,” Parker added.
“You’re going to concede goals in this division but there was a bit of sloppiness to us, so we changed a few things tactically at half-time but the main question of the lads was ‘what reaction are we getting now?’
“I felt we were well capable of going on and winning the game, we’ve not managed to do that but the reaction was every bit of what I asked from the team.”
The Clarets will be keen to extend their unbeaten run even further when they return to Turf Moor on Saturday to face QPR, who drew 1-1 with Coventry City on Tuesday night.