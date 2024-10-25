Scott Parker discusses Burnley extending their unbeaten run to eight with midweek Hull City draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s refusal to lose will stand them in good stead for the remainder of the Championship campaign, according to Scott Parker.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Clarets were frustrated not to take all three points during their midweek 1-1 draw with Hull City, they did extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

It could easily have been a different story, given Burnley went a goal down on the stroke of half-time when they conceded their first goal in seven-and-a-half hours worth of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Parker was left delighted with the response his side showed in the second-half, as they bounced back to level 13 minutes from time through Zian Flemming’s first goal for the club.

“It’s a sign of a good team,” Parker said. “I’m really, really happy because this is the first time we had a real test for this team.

“We’ve obviously been in a test in terms of Sunderland but this is a totally different team that went to Sunderland.

“I’m really pleased with the reaction I got from the players in the second-half [after going a goal down].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Parker admits there was some soul searching in the Burnley dressing at half-time after what was an insipid and off-the-pace first 45-minute display.

The visitors worked the ball into the Hull half on plenty of occasions but their final ball was once again found wanting in the final third.

“There was a bit of frustration of course, me included because I just felt there was a bit of sloppiness to our game,” Parker added.

“You’re going to concede goals in this division but there was a bit of sloppiness to us, so we changed a few things tactically at half-time but the main question of the lads was ‘what reaction are we getting now?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt we were well capable of going on and winning the game, we’ve not managed to do that but the reaction was every bit of what I asked from the team.”

The Clarets will be keen to extend their unbeaten run even further when they return to Turf Moor on Saturday to face QPR, who drew 1-1 with Coventry City on Tuesday night.