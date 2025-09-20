Burnley v Nottingham Forest: Team news, predicted teams and TV details

Burnley will be looking to bounce back from their late penalty heartache against Liverpool when they face Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

For the second game running, Scott Parker’s side suffered defeat during the dying moments as a result of a last-gasp spot kick.

This time it was the reigning champions who benefitted, while the Clarets cruelly came away empty-handed despite a superb rearguard defensive display.

This afternoon they face a Forest side under new management, with Ange Postecoglou taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Big Ange suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in his first game, leaving the City Ground outfit on four points from their opening four games.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The Clarets return to Turf Moor for a second successive league game (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The match is being held at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium on Saturday, September 20. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his X feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley are hopeful of having Jacob Bruun Larsen back available after the winger missed last weekend’s game against Liverpool with a knock.

The 26-year-old, who returned to training towards the back end of the week, picked up a sore heel while away on international duty with Denmark.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni are all likely to remain sidelined, while Lesley Ugochukwu is suspended following his red last time out.

As for Forest, Ola Aina, Nicolas Dominguez and Murillo are all expected to miss out.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“It’s been well-documented that Ange, wherever he's gone, has been hugely successful at previous clubs and he did that again last year.

“So we’re up against a huge competitor and someone who's been around it for a long, long time.

“Obviously, the planning for us is, I wouldn't say not ideal, but you're obviously planning for a totally different set-up, maybe, and a different outlook on the game and we'll be aware of that.

“But it'll be a tough game, as always, and certainly with Ange being there as well, whether it was Ange or Nuno, it's the Premier League, and we'll have to come with our best game.”

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Bruun Larsen, Hartman, Cullen, Luis, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster

Forest: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Savona, Morato, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Who is the referee?

Thomas Bramall. He’s overseen three games so far this season, dishing out seven yellow cards and one red. He last took charge of a Burnley game in April 2024 for the 1-1 draw against Wolves at Turf Moor. Paul Howard is on VAR duty.

What are the latest odds?

Burnley: 9/4

Draw: 11/5

Forest: 6/5

Odds according to SkyBet and are correct at the time of writing.

