Burnley FC fan forum with Alan Pace: When it takes place and how to apply

Alan Pace will take questions from Burnley fans at an upcoming fan forum event in October.

The Clarets chairman will be quizzed by around 200 fans at Burnley College on Tuesday, October 21.

The event will be held in the College’s Performance Theatre between 6.30pm and 8pm and will be hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Scott Read.

Supporters who wish to attend must apply for a place in the audience.

To attend, fans must fill out a form on Burnley’s official website – which can be found here.

Applications will close at 5pm on Wednesday, October 8.

Clarets chairman Alan Pace will take questions from supporters (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Attendees will be drawn via a ballot and successful applicants will be advised by 5pm on Friday, October 10.

Attendees must provide a visual ID to match their ticket details to gain access to the event.

For those who cannot attend, the fan forum will be recorded and available to watch on the club’s official X account after the event.

The club last hosted a fan forum event in December 2024 where Pace discussed a wide range of topics. A one-and-a-half hour recording of the event was subsequently posted onto the club’s YouTube page.