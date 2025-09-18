Burnley favourite Michael Duff appointed new boss of League One strugglers

Burnley favourite Michael Duff has been appointed the new manager of League One strugglers Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys only parted way with Mike Dodds this morning following a poor start to the season.

Last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists have won just one of their first eight games this term, leaving them 19th in the table – outside of the relegation zone on goal difference only.

"Wycombe Wanderers have today parted company with head coach Mike Dodds and first-team coach Pete Shuttleworth,” the club said in a statement.

“The board has reluctantly taken this decision and the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mike and Pete for their hard work and efforts during their time with Wycombe Wanderers, and wish them every success for the future.”

Two hours on from Dodds’ sacking, Duff has been appointed as the new man in the dugout.

Duff has been out of work since leaving Huddersfield in March (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The 47-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Huddersfield Town in March. The former defender was axed after losing seven out of his last 11 league games.

He’s previously managed Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Swansea City.

