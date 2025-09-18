‘This is the life’: Maxime Esteve's message to Burnley teammates after Liverpool setback

Maxime Esteve insists Burnley can’t afford to feel too sorry for themselves after suffering another cruel late defeat.

Instead, Scott Parker’s side must focus on the positives from their first four games of the season while working on the “small details”.

It comes after the Clarets suffered a gut-wrenched 1-0 defeat to reigning champions Liverpool on Sunday, courtesy of Mo Salah’s stoppage-time penalty.

Burnley’s superb rearguard action merited a point, such were Liverpool’s struggles to create clear-cut chances, but for the second game running they were left empty-handed as a result of a last-gasp spot kick.

Esteve told Burnley’s official YouTube channel: “I think we need to keep some positivity because we are so close to taking points against Manchester United at Old Trafford and now against Liverpool. We just need to be proud about the team.

“We followed the game plan, we did exactly what we needed to do. But this is the life, I can’t say anything more.

“We can have five points, but we have just three. But there are so many positive things to learn and to improve for the rest of the season. It’s small details.

Maxime Esteve acknowledges the Burnley fans following Sunday's game against Liverpool (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“I know we are a young team, but we need to take points as soon as possible. We are very disappointed but we need to be proud of everyone, because we are so close.

“We were so concentrated for all of the minutes. The team spirit from last season, it’s the same this season.”

