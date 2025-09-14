Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Clarets left empty-handed after more late penalty heartache

Burnley’s herculean efforts were undone by yet more penalty heartache in their cruel late defeat to Liverpool.

The Clarets looked to be heading to a crucial point at home to the reigning champions thanks to a superb defensive rearguard action.

But a 93rd minute penalty, awarded for a handball from Hannibal, was dispatched by Mo Salah to hand Arne Slot’s side the win.

In the process, Scott Parker loses his unbeaten home record in the most heartbreaking fashion.

Burnley even had to end the game with 10 men, with Lesley Ugochukwu being dismissed late on for a second yellow card.

Despite competing with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United, the Clarets have now lost three of their first four games. But their performances have merited a lot, lot more.

Jacob Bruun Larsen missed out with a knock for the Clarets as Parker made two changes to the side that suffered a cruel late defeat to Manchester United before the international break.

Mo Salah converts Liverpool's late penalty (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Josh Laurent took Bruun Larsen’s place in the side, while Loum Tchaouna replaced Hannibal to make his first league start.

Bashir Humphreys and Armando Broja, who have both been short of match fitness during the opening weeks of the season, were named on the bench for the first time in a league game.

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

As for Liverpool, Alexander Isak was not involved despite getting his first minutes of the season with Sweden during the international break.

Jeremie Frimpong, who was a fitness doubt after missing Liverpool’s last two games, was named on the bench.

Arne Slot’s starting XI was unchanged from their 1-0 win against Arsenal prior to the international break, meaning Dominik Szoboszlai remained at right-back.

As the game kicked off, it quickly emerged that Laurent was playing in a completely different role, sitting alongside Maxime Esteve and Hjalmar Ekdal on the right-hand side of a back three - or a back five with Quilindschy Hartman and Kyle Walker as the two wing-backs.

After sitting deep on the edge of their own box for the opening exchanges, Burnley had the chance to threaten on the break when Jaidon Anthony broke forward, only to overhit his pass through to Lyle Foster.

Liverpool’s first shot in anger came from Cody Gakpo, who blazed high and wide after cutting in from the left flank.

The Clarets showed they weren’t going to just sit back and defend, as they threatened for a second time in the seventh minute - coming close through Anthony.

Tchaouna teed up his fellow winger on the edge of the Liverpool box and Anthony created a yard of space for himself with a clever bit of footwork, before firing narrowly over Alisson’s bar.

At the other end, Ibrahima Konate squandered a gilt-edged chance to give the visitors the lead, as the defender somehow managed to head over from all of two yards from Gakpo’s corner.

Maxime Esteve produced an excellent block to deny Florian Wirtz, just as space was beginning to open up for Liverpool, before Milos Kerkez was booked for the most obvious dive you’ll ever see later on in the move.

Kerkez was brought off shortly afterwards to be replaced by Andy Robertson, who was straight into the action with a low shot straight at Dubravka after nutmegging Josh Laurent.

Hugo Ekitike, who had been quiet up to this point, then nervously rolled a low cross/shot across the face of Dubravka’s goal and just wide.

Liverpool threatened from a set-piece at the start of the second-half as the Clarets failed to clear their lines from a corner, resulting in Ryan Gravenberch wellying over on the volley. Half-time sub Connor Bradley then headed just wide with Dubravka at full stretch.

The Reds certainly upped the tempo at the start of the second-half, with Wirtz also dragging a shot just wide. But Burnley also threatened on the counter when Tchaouna was a whisk away from reaching Anthony’s through-ball.

Szoboszlai tried his luck with a 25-yard piledriver, but while it wasn’t right in the top corner Dubravka still did well to turn it behind.

The attack-vs-defence trend of the entire game continued into the final phase of the game, although the Clarets did squander a good chance on the counter when Anthony failed to pick out the run of Foster.

Federico Chiesa, just off the bench for Liverpool, almost made an instant impact, glancing a header two or three yards wide after drifting off the back of Hjalmar Ekdal.

Burnley’s task was made even tougher during the last five minutes when Ugochukwu was dismissed for a second yellow. He could have no real complaints with the decision, having brought Wirtz down 30 yards from goal while already on a booking.

Thankfully for the Clarets Szoboszlai failed to find the target with his free-kick, but a nervy final few minutes were still in store with a man down.

The game ended in controversy and, ultimately, heartache for Burnley as Liverpool were awarded a 93rd minute. Second-half sub Hannibal was the man penalised, with Jeremie Frimpong’s cross hitting his elbow as he turned to block a corner.

Mo Salah did the rest, smashing the ball past Dubravka to hand Liverpool the win, while Burnley were left pointless despite their huge efforts.

TEAMS

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen (Florentino), Ugochukwu, Tchaouna (Hannibal), Anthony (Broja), Foster (Worrall)

Subs not used: Weiss, Humphreys, Pires, Edwards, Flemming

Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate (Frimpong), van Dijk, Kerkez (Robertson), Mac Allister (Bradley), Gravenberch, Wirtz (Ngumoha), Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike (Chiesa)

Subs not used: Mamardashvili, Gomes, Endo, Nyoni

Referee: Michael Oliver

