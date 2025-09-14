'Gutted': Scott Parker's verdict on Burnley's 'heartbreaking' defeat to Liverpool

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 14th Sep 2025, 17:05 BST
Scott Parker was left “gutted” and “heartbroken” his Burnley side weren’t able to hold on for a “powerful” point against champions Liverpool.
For the second game running, the Clarets suffered a cruel stoppage-time defeat as a result of a last-gasp penalty.

It was Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes before the international break, while on this occasion it was Liverpool and Mo Salah.

Hannibal was the man to concede the late spot kick, turning his back and stopping Jeremie Frimpong’s cross with his elbow. Salah took full advantage by smashing home.

It was a brutal way to end what had been an inspired performance from the Clarets, who had managed to produce a rearguard defensive display to limit the league leaders to very little in the way of clear-cut chances.

“It’s really heartbreaking the way the game finishes for us,” Parker said.

“That’s two weeks in a row now that it's happened in the dying minutes with two penalties that decide the game and we don't manage to get the result.

Josh Laurent and Scott Parker look dejected at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Josh Laurent and Scott Parker look dejected at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“But I’m both pleased and proud. We came into today's game with a plan, playing against an incredible team that over the course of the last two, three, four years, you’ve seen that you can't open space against Liverpool. You open space, then they're deadly. They want space, they want you to speed up their attacks.

“We came in with a plan today to not do that and I think, well, for the majority of the game, we did that very well.

“There were bits where we did speed up their attacks and there were problems, but I thought the players really produced the performance. It was everything we've worked on this year, organised and diligent.

“I'm just gutted for them, I'll be honest with you. Look, I'm 44 years of age, I've had some ups and downs, I've had some disappointment in professional sport and in life and I suppose it's these nuggets sometimes in life that, for the group, would have been a real powerful moment. But it was a lot to be proud of today.”

