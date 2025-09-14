25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at Turf Moor for Premier League fixture against Liverpool

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 14th Sep 2025, 13:23 BST
Burnley fans have arrived at Turf Moor hoping to see the Clarets beat reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

Burnley haven’t beaten Liverpool at Turf Moor since the 2-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side where the German bemoaned the fact that the Clarets had just 19% possession of the ball.

Will Scott Parker’s men repeat the trick today against Arne Slot’s side?

Did our photographer spot you arriving at the Turf?

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Turf MoorBurnleyPremier LeagueLiverpoolJurgen KloppScott ParkerArne Slot
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice