Arne Slot makes 'lucky' Liverpool admission following last-gasp win against Burnley

Arne Slot admits his Liverpool side were “lucky” to snatch their last-gasp winner against Burnley.

Scott Parker’s side looked to be on their way to gaining an invaluable point against the league leaders and reigning champions thanks to a superb rearguard action.

The Clarets limited the Reds to very little in the way of clear-cut chances and frustration among the Liverpool players only grew as the game wore on.

While Slot was relieved to claim the three points, to make it four wins from four, he admits his side got a little fortunate.

"I know how hard it is to create chances against the team that's with 11 players in their 18-yard box. It's, by the way, very good that they do this because they've almost got a point,” he said. “I'm not saying anything negative about them, I’m just trying to explain how difficult it is against a Premier League team, because they are they're very good players as well.

"But if they defend with all of them back down and they hardly try to bring the ball out from the back, because a goalkeeper every time plays long and we don't score from a set-piece, then the only thing you can score from is from open play.

"Open play is quite difficult if you have to outplay 11 players in their own 18-yard box. That's what we showed today, so you come close, close, close. But every time there's a foot in between or whatever, and there’s no open chances.

"A draw was probably what we expected throughout the game, but we tried also with the substitutions we made to bring all the players we have that can can attack on the pitch. I think we had six or six in the end. I don't know if that has anything to do with us scoring the goal, but but we did.

"So, relief? Yeah. Lucky.”