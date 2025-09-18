Burnley injury state of play ahead of Nottingham Forest test as Josh Laurent role explained

Scott Parker is hopeful Jacob Bruun Larsen will be back available for Burnley for this weekend’s clash against Nottingham Forest.

But the 26-year-old has returned to training at the back end of this week and could now return to contention for the visit of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

“He's been alright,” Parker said. “He's been back training, so hopefully he will be available for the weekend.

“He came back training today, again another training session tomorrow. Hopefully, if he comes through tomorrow, he'll be in a good place to maybe be involved in the squad.”

Should Bruun Larsen start, that’s likely to see Kyle Walker return to the right-hand side of a back three - having temporarily moved forward into a wing-back role against Liverpool.

In his place came Josh Laurent last week, dropping back from his normal midfielder’s role to play alongside Maxime Esteve and Hjalmar Ekdal.

Bruun Larsen attended last week's game against Liverpool but wasn't part of Burnley's squad (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“That was more due to the opposition we were playing and how they set up,” Parker explained.

“In saying that, he did brilliant, Josh, and certainly it's a position that adds another string to his bow in terms of being able to fulfil for us if need be.”

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all missed out through injury last week, while Axel Tuanzebe also didn’t feature.

Parker, however, states a “couple” of players are nearing a return to full fitness.

“There’s no injury concerns leading into the game,” Parker added.

“A couple of players are edging closer to coming back, so we'll make a call on that probably tomorrow and see exactly where we are.

“But in terms of fresh injuries, we're good.”

One player who will definitely miss out is midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, who serves his one-match ban after being shown two yellows against Liverpool.

That could well present an opportunity for Florentino Luis to make his first Burnley start, while Laurent will also be hoping to feature.

“We've got a squad here which we need,” Parker said.

“Throughout this year, injuries or suspensions, one being with Lesley this weekend, give someone else an opportunity to come and fill that position.

“We're going to need a squad for all different scenarios this weekend.”

For Forest, Ola Aina, Nicolas Dominguez and Murillo are all expected to miss out through injury.

Postecoglou has lost his first two games in charge after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in the dugout, losing 3-0 at Arsenal before squandering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Swansea City in the Carabao Cup.

