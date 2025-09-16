Scott Parker addresses Jacob Bruun Larsen's Burnley absence against Liverpool

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 16th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Jacob Bruun Larsen was a noticeable absentee from Burnley’s squad on their return to action from the international break.
The winger was left out of Parker’s 18-man squad for Sunday’s game against Liverpool, which came as a shock given he had started the previous two games against Sunderland and Manchester United at right-wing back.

Kyle Walker was pushed forward into that position instead during the 1-0 defeat, while midfielder Josh Laurent slotted in on the right-hand side of Burnley’s back three.

Addressing Bruun Larsen’s absence, Parker revealed it was down to a knock picked up while away with Denmark during the international break.

“He just struggled,” the Clarets boss said.

"He came back from international duty with a bit of a sore heel. He trained yesterday [Friday] but was a bit uncomfortable with that and it was probably just a little bit too early, so I didn't want to risk that.”

Bruun Larsen wasn’t involved for Denmark’s first game over the international break, the goalless draw against Scotland, but did feature as a late sub during the 3-0 win against Greece.

Jacob Bruun Larsen, left, wasn't a part of Burnley's squad against Liverpool on Sunday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Jacob Bruun Larsen, left, wasn't a part of Burnley's squad against Liverpool on Sunday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Elsewhere, Bashir Humphreys and Armando Broja were named in a Burnley squad for the first time in a league game this season.

Broja even made his first league cameo for the Clarets, coming on as a late substitute.

Axel Tuanzebe missed out, while Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

