Scott Parker addresses Jacob Bruun Larsen's Burnley absence against Liverpool

Jacob Bruun Larsen was a noticeable absentee from Burnley’s squad on their return to action from the international break.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger was left out of Parker’s 18-man squad for Sunday’s game against Liverpool, which came as a shock given he had started the previous two games against Sunderland and Manchester United at right-wing back.

Kyle Walker was pushed forward into that position instead during the 1-0 defeat, while midfielder Josh Laurent slotted in on the right-hand side of Burnley’s back three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing Bruun Larsen’s absence, Parker revealed it was down to a knock picked up while away with Denmark during the international break.

“He just struggled,” the Clarets boss said.

"He came back from international duty with a bit of a sore heel. He trained yesterday [Friday] but was a bit uncomfortable with that and it was probably just a little bit too early, so I didn't want to risk that.”

Bruun Larsen wasn’t involved for Denmark’s first game over the international break, the goalless draw against Scotland, but did feature as a late sub during the 3-0 win against Greece.

Jacob Bruun Larsen, left, wasn't a part of Burnley's squad against Liverpool on Sunday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Elsewhere, Bashir Humphreys and Armando Broja were named in a Burnley squad for the first time in a league game this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broja even made his first league cameo for the Clarets, coming on as a late substitute.

Axel Tuanzebe missed out, while Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

Your next Burnley FC read: Arne Slot makes 'lucky' Liverpool admission following last-gasp win against Burnley