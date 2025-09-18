Burnley's relegation rivals to hand boss new contract despite pointless start

Burnley’s relegation rivals Wolves are set to hand their manager Vitor Pereira a new contract despite his side’s pointless start to the campaign.

According to the Express & Star, and subsequently confirmed by multiple other sources, the 57-year-old is primed to sign a new three-year deal at Molineux.

That’s despite Wolves sitting bottom of the table, having lost all four of their games so far this season.

Pereira arrived in the Midlands in December last year, replacing the sacked Gary O’Neil, and signed a short-term deal that only runs until the end of this season.

But Wolves are now expected to tie their Portuguese boss down to a new contract that runs until the summer of 2028, with an improved salary.

It’s a big show of faith in their boss given their difficult start to the campaign, which has seen Pereira’s side lose to Man City, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United.

Pereira's side have yet to pick up a point so far this season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

It’s claimed the Molineux outfit are keen to oversee a period of stability in the dugout and they believe Pereira is the man to turn their season around.

Wolves face a big game this weekend, hosting newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday. They host Burnley at the end of October.

