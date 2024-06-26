How much notice Burnley and Blackburn Rovers fans will get in case of derby day fixture changes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A return to the Championship means the return of the East Lancashire derby next season.

The Clarets will be looking to continue their fine run of form against their neighbours Blackburn Rovers when they renew their rivalry in the second tier.

The 2024/25 fixture schedule, which was released this morning, has thrown up an early derby between the two foes.

In just the fourth game of the season, Burnley will welcome John Eustace’s side to Turf Moor, while the return date at Ewood Park takes place on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

This, of course, is all subject to change. Firstly, the date and/or time could well be moved per police advice, but also if the fixture(s) are selected for live coverage.

The broadcasting commitment on Sky Sports has been widened ahead of the season, with over 1000 EFL matches set to be broadcast over the course of the campaign and each team shown live at least 20 times.

Some 328 Championship fixtures will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the new Sky Sports+.

The increase in coverage – at least five second tier outings will be shown each weekend – means some matches will be moved to less traditional kick-off times.

The new deal allows for 'Article 48', the blackout broadcast period between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons to remain, meaning that main broadcast fixtures will be scheduled for outside of this time.

It seems likely that the East Lancashire derbies will be broadcast, meaning they will need to be rescheduled from their current 3pm scheduling. Other Burnley fixture dates and kick-off times are also likely to be changed in due course.

The commitment of Sky is that they will give a minimum five-week notice period to clubs and supporters to ease logistical challenges. Fans are advised to delay the booking of travel and hotels until after this period has passed.

