How Burnley’s deadline day and summer transfer window played out - with more exits to come

An evening cut-off point meant an earlier night for Burnley fans, in theory. But in reality, it proved to be another late one.

We had to wait until 10.30pm for official confirmation that Burnley’s deadline day business was done, with no news on whether or not Manuel Benson’s prospective loan move to Swansea City had gone through or not.

The main course, however, was announced well in time of the 7pm deadline as Florentino Luis completed his permanent move from Benfica.

The one and only arrival on deadline day, the 26-year-old has joined on an initial season-long loan. While the Clarets say there’s an option to buy, Benfica state Burnley will pay an initial loan fee of €2m (£1.7m), with a “mandatory clause” to make the deal permanent next summer for €24m (£20.74m).

That made it 10 signings in total for the summer, following – in order of arrival – Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe, Loum Tchaouana, Kyle Walker, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Lesley Ugochukwu, Martin Dubravka and Armando Broja,

Technically it’s 14 summer signings, as four of last season’s loanees – Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming – all became permanent Burnley players.

But deadline day was predominantly dominated by outgoings, as Darko Churlinov finally ended his unsuccessful Burnley spell by making a permanent move to Turkish side Kocaelispor, while Aaron Ramsey (Leicester City) and Michael Obafemi (VfL Bochum) were sent out on loan.

Florentino Luis, left, arrived on deadline day while Aaron Ramsey, top right, made a surprise loan move to Leicester City. But it remains to be seen if Manuel Benson, bottom right, is still to move on.

Ramsey’s exit initially raised some eyebrows, with many hoping he would be the one to provide competition for the likes of Hannibal and Jaidon Anthon in those advanced ‘10’ roles. But given his lengthy injury lay-off, and the fact he remains behind the likes of Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent, Lesley Ugochukwu and new signing Luis, it makes sense for him to get some regular game time.

Youngsters Tom Tweedy (Morecambe) and Michael Mellon (Oldham Athletic) also sealed loan moves, while Julien Vetro left permanently to sign for Sochaux.

While Hannes Delcroix and Mike Tresor didn’t get the deadline day moves many were expecting, it’s important to remember windows vary country to country and the duo are still likely to move on.

For example, the Saudi window doesn’t close until September 11, while the Turkish deadline remains open until the day after. Transfer windows still remain open in several European countries, too.

A busy summer of outgoings also saw – again, in order of departure – CJ Egan-Riley, Dara Costelloe, Andreas Hountondji (loan), Han-Noah Massengo, Josh Brownhill, James Trafford, Owen Dodgson (loan), Shurandy Sambo (loan), Luca Koleosho (loan) and Etienne Green move on.

Usually deadline days are conclusive, but for Burnley there’s still more work to be done with as many as three players still expected to leave.

INS

Florentino Luis

OUTS

Aaron Ramsey - Leicester City (loan)

Darko Churlinov - Kocaelispor

Michael Mellon - Oldham Athletic (loan)

Michael Obafemi - VfL Bochum (loan)

Tom Tweedy - Morecambe (loan)

Julien Vetro - Sochaux (permanent)

