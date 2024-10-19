'Hard to take': Danny Rohl delivers verdict on Burnley's 'strange' victory over Sheffield Wednesday
Scott Parker’s men came out on top at Hillsborough with a 2-0 win thanks to goals in either half from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill.
While the first-half was a relatively even affair, with both sides exchanging good chances, the Clarets dominated a one-sided second period and could easily have run in more goals.
While Rohl was disappointed to lose, he remained satisfied with his players’ efforts.
“It was strange,” he said. “At the end you say it was more ‘in’, we created a lot of opportunities against a team that is very, very well organised.
"When you look at their other games you see they have a good structure against the ball, they are aggressive. We knew before that they don’t need so many chances for goals, the first conceded goal is not really their chance, it is a mistake from our side.
“We had good opportunities for different players and the biggest chance was before the half-time. But that’s football, these are what you need to take something from a strong side – and this team (Burnley) are top of the league.
"We invested a lot, it was a big game for both sides and I feel the supporters recognised we went to the end and tried and tried.
"To score and to take something, it is what we have to improve. That final pass again, the small moments... we need to be clinical in front. It’s hard to take, the performance is OK, but the outcome is not what I wanted.”
