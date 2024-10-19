Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's win at Sheffield Wednesday to move top of the Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker was delighted with how his Burnley side performed at both ends of the pitch as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday to move top of the Championship.

While the opening 45 minutes were relatively even, the second-half was far more commanding, with the Clarets giving up some good opportunities to make the win even more comfortable.

Nevertheless, Parker was understandably delighted as his side stretched their unbeaten run to six games, while keeping a fourth straight clean sheet.

“I was really pleased,” Parker said afterwards.

“We started the game very well. We always had a real control, albeit when you’re coming to a place like this, it’s a difficult place to go and they’ve not lost many here, so in certain moments we had to stand up and in other moments we showed our quality.

“I’m really pleased with the three points but also our general play. It’s another clean sheet too which is massive for us. Going forwards we also looked a real threat, there were some big opportunities to put the game away.”

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Burnley FC at Hillsborough on October 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

While Burnley have been imperious defensively so far this season, there have been question marks over their play at the other end of the pitch.

When asked if he felt this was a step forward in terms of chance creation, Parker said: “I did, yeah. We’ve been working really hard on that and there’s still a lot of things to check off in such a short space of time when you want to develop a team and get them to the levels you need to get to.

“Overall I was very, very pleased with the way we went about it. We looked a real threat, the way we worked our moments positionally was very good in the final third which gives us the opportunity to create chances and we executed it well.

“I wouldn’t say it was even in the first-half, they had their moments which obviously brings a bit of pressure but we certainly had some moments as well.

“In the second-half we started slowly but we grew into it, got the goal and then had a real control about us, which was good.”