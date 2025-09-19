Hannes Delcroix's Burnley future outlined after 25-man squad omission

Hannes Delcroix faces months of sitting on the sidelines for Burnley with no prospect of any action.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old isn’t part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans and wasn’t even included in the club’s official 25-man squad list, which was recently submitted to the Premier League following the closure of the summer transfer window.

As a result, the Belgian defender can’t play any football until January at the earliest, when the transfer window reopens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood Delcroix was free to leave Turf Moor this summer, but a move never came to fruition.

The left-sided defender first made the move to Burnley from Anderlecht in 2023, but has made just 15 appearances for the Clarets since then. His last competitive outing for the club came in March 2024.

He did spend last season on loan in the Championship with Swansea City, but again was limited to making just 12 outings.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delcroix hasn't made a competitive appearance for Burnley since March 2024 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“It's tough for Hannes, obviously, with the squad,” Parker said.

“There wasn't an option, really, for Hannes to go out and find football, regular football, which obviously he wants and he probably deserves.

“That window's shut now, so we'll make a plan accordingly to obviously keep Hannes in good shape. We'll obviously come up with a plan regarding that.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley FC fan forum with Alan Pace: When it takes place and how to apply