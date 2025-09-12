Burnley's 25-man squad list published as Mike Tresor decision made - but 3 left out
It was widely expected that Tresor would move on this summer, most likely on loan, having not been considered part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans.
It’s understood the 26-year-old was free to leave Turf Moor, with manager Scott Parker even admitting the winger could benefit from regular game time elsewhere after his recent cameo off the bench in the Carabao Cup.
But after a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window, Tresor has been included in Burnley’s squad list, which had to be submitted to the Premier League after transfer deadline day.
The headline news is that Hannes Delcroix, who was also free to find another club this summer, is omitted from the squad alongside injured duo Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni.
Max Weiss, Lesley Ugochukwu, Enock Agyei and Jaydon Banel don’t need to be included as they count as Under-21s. Under-21 players – which, for this season, means any player born on or after January 1, 2004 – do not need to be registered and can play for their club at any time.
Luca Koleosho is also named on the Under-21 list despite being loaned out to Espanyol.
Under the Premier League’s strict rules, all top flight clubs must submit a 25-man squad list.
Of that number, a minimum of eight players must meet the league’s ‘home-grown player’ criteria. The Clarets have named 12.
A player qualifies as homegrown if they have been registered with an English of Welsh club for three full seasons before their 21st birthday.
Burnley’s 25-man squad list
Jaidon Anthony*
Ashley Barnes*
Armando Broja*
Josh Cullen*
Martin Dubravka
Marcus Edwards*
Hjalmar Ekdal
Maxime Esteve
Zian Flemming
Lyle Foster
Quildinschy Hartman
Vaclav Hladky
Bashir Humphreys*
Jacob Bruun Larsen
Josh Laurent*
Hannibal*
Florentino Luis
Lucas Pires
Connor Roberts*
Oliver Sonne
Loum Tchaouna
Mike Tresor
Axel Tuanzebe*
Kyle Walker*
Joe Worrall*
*= denotes homegrown
Notable Under-21s
Enock Agyei
Jaydon Banel
Joe Bauress
Luca Koleosho
Tommy McDermott
Lesley Ugochukwu
Max Weiss
Your next Burnley FC read: Arne Slot on 'good team' Burnley and the chances of Alexander Isak making Liverpool debut