Burnley's 25-man squad list published as Mike Tresor decision made - but 3 left out

Mike Tresor has been included in Burnley’s official 25-man squad list – but three big names have been left out.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was widely expected that Tresor would move on this summer, most likely on loan, having not been considered part of Scott Parker’s first-team plans.

It’s understood the 26-year-old was free to leave Turf Moor, with manager Scott Parker even admitting the winger could benefit from regular game time elsewhere after his recent cameo off the bench in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window, Tresor has been included in Burnley’s squad list, which had to be submitted to the Premier League after transfer deadline day.

The headline news is that Hannes Delcroix, who was also free to find another club this summer, is omitted from the squad alongside injured duo Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni.

Max Weiss, Lesley Ugochukwu, Enock Agyei and Jaydon Banel don’t need to be included as they count as Under-21s. Under-21 players – which, for this season, means any player born on or after January 1, 2004 – do not need to be registered and can play for their club at any time.

Luca Koleosho is also named on the Under-21 list despite being loaned out to Espanyol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tresor is included in Burnley's official squad, despite expectations he would leave this summer (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Under the Premier League’s strict rules, all top flight clubs must submit a 25-man squad list.

Of that number, a minimum of eight players must meet the league’s ‘home-grown player’ criteria. The Clarets have named 12.

A player qualifies as homegrown if they have been registered with an English of Welsh club for three full seasons before their 21st birthday.

Burnley’s 25-man squad list

Jaidon Anthony*

Ashley Barnes*

Armando Broja*

Josh Cullen*

Martin Dubravka

Marcus Edwards*

Hjalmar Ekdal

Maxime Esteve

Zian Flemming

Lyle Foster

Quildinschy Hartman

Vaclav Hladky

Bashir Humphreys*

Jacob Bruun Larsen

Josh Laurent*

Hannibal*

Florentino Luis

Lucas Pires

Connor Roberts*

Oliver Sonne

Loum Tchaouna

Mike Tresor

Axel Tuanzebe*

Kyle Walker*

Joe Worrall*

*= denotes homegrown

Notable Under-21s

Enock Agyei

Jaydon Banel

Joe Bauress

Luca Koleosho

Tommy McDermott

Lesley Ugochukwu

Max Weiss

Your next Burnley FC read: Arne Slot on 'good team' Burnley and the chances of Alexander Isak making Liverpool debut