Gareth Bale hails 'world class' Burnley and Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey

Burnley’s Hennessey was in inspired form against Ukraine at the Carduiff City Stadium in a 1-0 win, courtesy of Bale’s free kick, which was deflected in off Andriy Yarmolenko.

Hennessey – Wales’ all-time most capped goalkeeper with 102 caps – has spent most of his 15-year international career alongside Bale, who will leave Real Madrid this summer, and, after making nine saves in the World Cup play-off, the most in the European World Cup qualification campaign without conceding, Bale said: “Can I just say one thing first, this guy’s performance is the best I have ever seen to date from a goalkeeper.

“He doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves.

Wales' striker Gareth Bale (L) celebrates with Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off final qualifier football match between Wales and Ukraine at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

"[It was] not just nine saves - they were important saves, big saves, they kept us in the game.

“I know people talk about other keepers, but I would not swap him [for any goalkeeper] in the world.”

Two of Hennessey’s stops, in particular, were outstanding, including a key first half save from Artem Dovbyk, before another magnificent block to deny Viktor Tsygankov early in the second half,