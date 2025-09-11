Former Burnley man won't be joining Ben Mee and Danny Ings at Championship club
After being beaten to automatic promotion by the Clarets last season, and subsequently losing out in the play-off final, the Blades have made a horrific start to the new Championship campaign.
New boss Ruben Selles, who has replaced the axed Chris Wilder, has lost all four of his league games so far this term.
A summer of turnover saw former Clarets Ben Mee and Danny Ings both arrive on free transfers, while Nathan Redmond was also brought in on trial.
But the winger, who was released by Scott Parker at the end of last season, will now be getting a deal at Bramall Lane.
“Nathan is not training with us anymore,” Selles confirmed, as reported by our sister paper the Sheffield Star.
“We had a conversation with him. We really appreciate that he came and trained with us and I really know the player that he is. So we wish him all the best and you never know if in the future we will be able to come with him.”
Despite holding the option to extend Redmond’s contract at Turf Moor by an extra year, the Clarets opted to release the 31-year-old back in May.
It followed an injury-hit spell in East Lancashire, which saw him make just 18 appearances across two seasons with the club.