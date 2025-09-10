Burnley's Keeping The Faith series on X: When it starts, how to watch and what it's about

Burnley’s Keeping The Faith series – launched in conjunction with X – is soon about to get underway.

Back in July, the Clarets announced a collaboration with Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter – agreeing a “multi-year, strategic partnership”.

As part of the announcement, it was revealed Burnley will produce the first ever ‘X Originals’ content series in the UK.

But what is it? When does it start? And what can Clarets fans expects? Here’s a bit more detail:

What is it?

Keeping The Faith is a 20-episode series that will drop fortnightly on X, providing unprecedented access into the day-to-day workings of a Premier League club, in real time, as the Premier League season progresses.

“The series will capture Burnley’s first-team players, staff and leaders as they’ve never been seen before, behind-the-scenes at the training ground, Turf Moor and inside the dressing room throughout the season,” the Clarets said in a statement.

Burnley are back in the Premier League thanks to their automatic promotion from the Championship last season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“The first episode will provide viewers with exclusive footage of what goes into the start of the season at a Premier League Club, as the Clarets prepare for the 2025/26 campaign.

“Chairman Alan Pace and head coach Scott Parker and his new-look squad, including summer signing Kyle Walker, one of English football’s most decorated players, are seen preparing for the new season, while fellow summer recruit Loum Tchaouna, who arrived from Lazio earlier in the transfer window, is captured settling into his new surroundings, moving in to his new residence, where he’ll become a neighbour of team-mate Maxime Estève.

"Across the series, there's also a nod to the family ethos that runs throughout the football club, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Clarets legend Ashley Barnes, currently in his second spell at Turf Moor, enjoying a day out with his family, as he starts to ponder what life might hold for him once he hangs up his boots in the years to come.”

When does it start and how can I watch?

Keeping The Faith will launch exclusively on X at 4pm on Thursday, September 11. The videos will stream live on the @XOriginals and @BurnleyOfficial X accounts.

What has chairman Alan Pace said about it?

“I’m extremely excited to be launching Keeping The Faith with our partners at X,” he said in an official statement.

“I’ve always been passionate about projects such as this, giving unprecedented access, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content of our Premier League campaign and allowing viewers to connect to our club, players, and staff, in new, innovative ways.

“To be the first X Originals content series commissioned in the UK is incredibly exciting and I’m looking forward to Keeping The Faith allowing us the opportunity for more people than ever before to come on this journey with us.”

