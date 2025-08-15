Former Burnley man subject of £8m transfer bid - two years on from Turf Moor departure

Burnley’s promotion rivals from last season Sheffield United have launched a big money move for former Clarets man Bobby Thomas.

Football Insider suggest the Blades have tabled a £8m bid for the centre-back, who currently plays for Coventry City.

The 24-year-old left Turf Moor in July 2023 to sign for the Sky Blues for an undisclosed fee. He’s been a regular ever since, making 95 appearances.

He’s started both of Coventry’s games so far this season, one in the league and the other in the Carabao Cup.

Thomas came through the youth ranks at Burnley, having joined the club as a scholar in 2017.

The defender made his first-team debut for the Clarets in 2020 against Millwall in the Carabao Cup. He also spent time on loan at Kendal Town, Barrow, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley during his time at Turf Moor.

Sheffield United are keen to add to their backline after losing Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord.

Thomas left Burnley to join Coventry two summers ago (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The Blades have also looked at Ben Godfrey of Atalanta and Malmo centre-half Nils Zatterstrom, according to our sister paper the Sheffield Star.

Coventry boss Frank Lampard will be reluctant to lose Thomas, given he’s already looking to strengthen at centre-back, having recently been linked to Hull City’s Charlie Hughes.

He also warned about the dangers of not having enough depth in his squad for the season ahead.

“I’m probably demanding because I want us to be successful when I do this job,” he said. “I’ve done this job for a few years now, so I want us to be able to compete.

“And at times we’ll need the squad through the season, through form and through fitness and good competition within the group.

“That’s how you get up there, stay up there, in my opinion. But we’ll see with that. I know, we know, we’re working to do [deals]. I think this works in a very sensible way and how we try and work.”

