Highly-rated Burnley prospect clinches loan move to top tier Belgian side

A highly-rated Burnley prospect has sealed a loan move to a top tier Belgian outfit.

Oluwaseun Adewumi spent last season north of the border with Burnley’s partner club Dundee, scoring five times in 32 appearances.

Such was Adewumi’s impact in Scotland, he finished the season as Dundee’s young player of the year.

The 20-year-old linked up with the SPL side on the same day as he signed for the Clarets from Austrian side Floridsdorfer AC.

Adewumi had made his professional debut in 2022 as a 17-year-old in the Austrian Second Division, making more than 50 appearances in his three seasons with the club.

The attacking midfielder returned to Burnley this summer and was part of Scott Parker’s squad for their warm-weather training camp in Portugal.

To continue his development, Adewumi will now spend the season on loan with Belgian Pro League side Cercle Brugge.

Adewumi spent last season on loan with Burnley's partner club Dundee (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

According to the Belgian side, the deal includes an option to buy.

Cercle Brugge’s technical director Luciano Murchio said: "Seun Adewumi is a young, versatile, attacking player whose speed, direct playing style, and constant threat perfectly fit our vision. We are convinced he will be a valuable addition to the team this season.

"We are delighted to welcome Seun to Cercle and look forward to playing a key role in his further development as he takes the next step in his career with us."

