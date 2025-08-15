Scott Parker reveals 'disappointing' injury setback for Burnley's Jordan Beyer

Jordan Beyer has suffered a setback in his long road back from injury.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atfer a 19-month absence, the centre-back made his long-awaited return during the opening weeks of pre-season in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Fleetwood Town.

Beyer’s 20-minute cameo off the bench was his first appearance on a pitch since suffering a serious knee injury in December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back hasn’t featured in any of Burnley’s recent friendlies, however, and manager Scott Parker has now revealed Beyer has suffered another bump in the road.

"Jordan's okay,” he told the Burnley Express.

"He's back in with us. He's still going to be a few weeks, but he's heading in the right direction in and around the group now.

“But it's hugely disappointing for Jordan. The boy's been through an awful amount of disappointment and heartbreak over the last couple of years, and it’s just a real shame. But you often find that when you've been out for such a long time, sometimes you can pick up other little things.

Jordan Beyer hasn't played a competitive game for Burnley since December 2023 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“It's just another little setback for him. He’s a strong boy that no doubt will come back and we'll get him to the place we need to get him to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After making his return back in July, Beyer opened up on the mental toll he’s had to endure over the past year and a half.

"It feels incredible, I’m close to tears,” he told Burnley’s X account.

"It’s just been amazing. Even if it’s only 20 minutes in a friendly, it’s been a long, long road to get to this point with many ups and downs.

"There were even days where I thought this moment might never come again. I was very at the bottom, but thanks to everyone at the club – from the medical team, to the boys, to the gaffer, everybody – it’s just amazing [to be back], I can’t put it into words.

"Nineteen months, it’s been quite a while. But everything feels good.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Roy Keane backs Burnley to shock Tottenham in their Premier League opener