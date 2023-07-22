Burnley defender links up with Coventry City on permanent deal after impressive Barnsley spell

The 22-year-old academy product leaves Turf Moor six years on from joining the club as a scholar.

The defender, who spent the second half of last season on loan in League One with beaten play-off finalists Barnsley, has signed a four-year deal.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm that defender Bobby Thomas has joined Championship side Coventry City for an undisclosed fee,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The 22-year-old joined the Clarets in 2017 as a first-year scholar and went on to rise through the academy ranks.

“Thomas made his first team debut for Burnley in 2020 against Millwall in the Carabao Cup and spent time on loan at Kendal Town, Barrow, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley during his time at Turf Moor.

“The club would like to wish Bobby all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts.”

Thomas pictured with Sky Blues boss Mark Robins. Picture: Coventry City FC

Thomas featured prominently for Barnsley last season, playing 25 games and netting three times.

He previously represented Bristol Rovers during the first half of the campaign.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins spoke of his delight at sealing Thomas’ signature and is looking forward to working with him.

“We are delighted to welcome Bobby to Coventry City,” he said.

“He is a talented young defender who is highly-rated and had impressive loan spells at both Bristol Rovers and Barnsley last season.

“He has good defensive attributes and is also comfortable with the ball at his feet too.