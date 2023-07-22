Burnley fans take over Genk town centre ahead of Clarets' first public pre-season friendly

Vincent Kompany’s men take part in their first public outing of the summer as they take on the Belgian outfit at the Cegeka Arena.

The game kicks off at 6.30pm local time (5.30pm UK time).

Around 300 Burnley fans quickly snapped up the allocated tickets and many of them have been mingling in Genk's town centre for much of the day.

Supporters turned the town square claret and blue at the Stadscafé bar, with flags also being strung up.

They were even treated to a quick walk past of the Burnley squad, who snuck out for a quick stroll before heading back to their hotel.

Burnley fans enjoying the pre-match atmosphere in Genk town centre.

Unlike back in the UK, the weather has been glorious, peaking at 25 degrees at one point.

Our Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton has travelled over for the game and will be providing live updates via our blog.

This evening’s opponents KRC Genk are a football club based in the Limburg region of Belgium.

Managed by Wouter Vrancken, a coach well known to Vincent Kompany, the club finished second in the Belgian Pro League last season behind champions Antwerp.

Their stadium, the Cegeka Arena, boasts a capacity of 23,718.

Following today’s game, Burnley jet off to Lisbon for a training camp before taking on Benfica. Further friendlies are due to take place against Real Betis and Mainz.

