News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Burnley fans take over Genk town centre ahead of Clarets' first public pre-season friendly

Burnley fans have been sampling the delights of Genk ahead of this evening’s pre-season friendly.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 15:53 BST
Read More
New Burnley recruit James Trafford outlines England ambitions following Manchest...

Vincent Kompany’s men take part in their first public outing of the summer as they take on the Belgian outfit at the Cegeka Arena.

The game kicks off at 6.30pm local time (5.30pm UK time).

Most Popular

Around 300 Burnley fans quickly snapped up the allocated tickets and many of them have been mingling in Genk's town centre for much of the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporters turned the town square claret and blue at the Stadscafé bar, with flags also being strung up.

They were even treated to a quick walk past of the Burnley squad, who snuck out for a quick stroll before heading back to their hotel.

You can see the video by clicking here.

Burnley fans enjoying the pre-match atmosphere in Genk town centre.Burnley fans enjoying the pre-match atmosphere in Genk town centre.
Burnley fans enjoying the pre-match atmosphere in Genk town centre.

Unlike back in the UK, the weather has been glorious, peaking at 25 degrees at one point.

Our Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton has travelled over for the game and will be providing live updates via our blog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This evening’s opponents KRC Genk are a football club based in the Limburg region of Belgium.

Managed by Wouter Vrancken, a coach well known to Vincent Kompany, the club finished second in the Belgian Pro League last season behind champions Antwerp.

Their stadium, the Cegeka Arena, boasts a capacity of 23,718.

Following today’s game, Burnley jet off to Lisbon for a training camp before taking on Benfica. Further friendlies are due to take place against Real Betis and Mainz.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The friendlies will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City on Friday, August 11.

Related topics:BurnleySupportersClaretsMatt Scrafton